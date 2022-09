AFU Repel Attacks In Areas Of 8 Settlements In East And South - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army today tried to advance in the areas of eight settlements in the Donetsk and Kherson directions. All attacks were successfully repelled by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaitseve, Odradivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Avdiivka, Bezymenne and Novohryhorivka," the General Staff says.

The command notes that Russian troops continue to focus on attempts to completely occupy Donetsk region, maintain the temporarily occupied territories and disrupt the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the troops of the invaders continue to use aviation, missile weapons, barrel and rocket artillery for shelling settlements along the entire contact line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in its today's operational update, the General Staff said that the military leadership of Russia announced early graduation of cadets due to a lack of officers in the units of the invaders in Ukraine.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said that the Russian military began marauding en masse in the temporarily occupied territories of the east and south of Ukraine.

According to available information, in Luhansk region on the border with Russia, a queue of cars with looted property of Ukrainians was formed.