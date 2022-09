Occupiers Turned Off Internet In Luhansk Region, Taking Away Looted Goods, And Queues At Checkpoints Not Decre

In Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers turned off the Internet, "under the guise" of "increasing defense capabilities." The invaders also continue to take the looted goods to the Russian Federation. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, in Telegram.

Thus, Haidai reported that the occupation authorities of the region continue to assure residents of the absence of threats.

"The occupying authorities of Luhansk region continue to claim that nothing threatening is happening in the territory of the region, or as they say, the "republic". Just in case, the mobile internet has been turned off in the region," Haidai reported.

According to him, as the local operator explains, the shutdown of the Internet is an "order" of the occupation authorities to ensure defense capability and security. However, they did not pay attention to these issues before.

At the same time, the queues at the checkpoints have not decreased for several days.

"Only on the section of the Starobilsk - Luhansk highway, about three hundred civilian cars were recorded, mostly with state license plates of Kharkiv region. Most of the vehicles with trailers loaded with looted property are driven by Russian military personnel," he noted.

On September 10, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, hinted at the de-occupation of Lysychansk in the near future.