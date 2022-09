Occupiers Want To Redeploy 4 Battalions Of Kadyrov’s Military To Kherson - Intelligence

The Russian occupiers plan to redeploy 4 battalions of Kadyrov’s military near Kherson.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to intelligence, the occupiers are currently trying to strengthen their group near the temporarily occupied Kherson at the expense of "available reserves."

"For this purpose, the redeployment of 4 battalions of the so-called Kadyrov’s military is planned,” intelligence noted.

However, at the moment, these units are significantly understaffed, and most of the personnel are not Chechens, but mercenaries from the poorest regions of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, September 13, the Ukrainian military repelled the attack of the Russian invaders in the areas of eight settlements.

The Russian occupiers on the right bank of the Dnieper River are ready to lay down their arms and come under the auspices of international humanitarian law, i.e. replenish the exchange fund.

The Russian occupiers are using helicopters to search for deserting soldiers fleeing from combat positions in Kherson region. In addition, through Kalanchak, in the direction of the temporarily occupied Crimea, there is an intensive movement of unarmed Russian soldiers by buses.