Mobile groups, assembled from Kadyrov’s military, went on the streets of Mariupol to patrol and prevent people from leaving the city.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

“Patrols primarily cover dirt roads leading to the detour of Manhush and Mykilske towards Berdiansk and Zaporizhzhia,” he said.

Andriushchenko said that on May 22, near the village of Demianivka, such a patrol detained a car with people that was driving towards Berdiansk.

“People were stripped, mocked, resorted to physical violence. But then they were returned towards Mariupol. At the same time, the driver and passengers had certificates of filtration, but there was no pass,” Andriushchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russians set up a morgue in the post office of Mariupol.

Also, during the month, the invaders dropped 714 tons of aerial bombs in TNT equivalent on Azovstal.

In addition, the Russians gave Mariupol to the Kadyrov’s militant to suppress resistance and looting.

Earlier, the invaders closed the entrance to Mariupol and introduced a permit to stay outside.