Mass Shootout Occurs Between Buryats And Chechens Near Chornobaivka In Kherson Region - Intelligence

Between the invaders, the Buryats and the Chechens, there was a massive shootout near Chornobaivka (Kherson region).

This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The shootout between the Buryats and the Chechens - the invaders cannot divide the prey and do not want to go on the offensive," it says.

It is noted that in occupied Kyselivka (Chornobaivka rural community of Kherson region) there was a shootout between the military of the Russian Federation - the Buryats and the Chechens.

The night shootout involved more than 50 participants on each side.

The exact number of wounded and killed is still unknown.

"The reasons for the interethnic conflict are the unwillingness of the Buryats to conduct offensive hostilities and the "inequality" of conditions with the Chechens. The latter are not at the front line at all, remaining in the rear solely as "barrage units." Their task is to encourage the units of the invaders to take active action. That is, to open fire on someone who is trying to retreat," the message says.

Another reason for what happened is the uneven distribution of loot.

The Chechens receive the main benefit from looting.

Besides, intelligence reports that due to unwillingness to participate in offensive actions, a conflict arose between commanders and personnel of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in occupied Fedorivka (Zaporizhzhia region).

The Russians complain to local residents about deception when signing contracts and obtaining consent to participate in hostilities.

It turned out that the Russian contractors were promised an operation according to the "Crimean scenario."

That is, the lack of resistance from Ukraine, the allocation of housing in occupied territories and calm service.

Seeing the real picture, many Russians refused to conduct further service.

This entailed a conflict, for the investigation of which representatives of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation arrived.

After interrogations, some of the servicemen were taken away in an unknown direction.

They did not return to the place of service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, intelligence reported that prisoners from Chechnya, including convicted relatives of Chechen oppositionists, were sent to the war in Ukraine.