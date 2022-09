The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has published a video in which he talks about the return of units of Chechen fighters. They are headed by Kadyrov's close associate Adam Delimkhanov.

Kadyrov posted the corresponding video on his Telegram channel.

In his post, Kadyrov writes that the fighters of the Chechen formations have returned to the front line from rest after the "liberation" of the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"With renewed strength, we returned to the front line. The experience is fresh, the weapons are clean, the cartridges are full of bullets, the moral is fighting!" says the caption to the video.

In the video itself, Delimkhanov, surrounded by several militants, announces that his units are located in the territory of Kherson region occupied by Russia.

According to him, Chechen fighters are ready to attack along the entire front line to "liberate" the territory of the entire Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the information of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, more than 2,500 Chechen fighters took part in the war against Ukraine.

And in mid-August it became known that four battalions of Kadyrov’s soldiers, which mainly consist of kidnapped young Muslims, are being trained in Chechnya.