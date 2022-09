The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the troops of the Russian Federation sent additional reserves to maintain control over the occupied city of Kherson and the region.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Because of the approach of units of the Defense Forces, in Kherson region, the command of the Russian occupation forces is trying to strengthen the city of Kherson by moving reserves. So, in the regional center, new enemy units are recorded, whose servicemen are poorly oriented in the city.

The invaders are trying to carry out work to restore traffic across the bridge of the Kakhovska hydroelectric station, a section of which is under the fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Nova Kakhovka, the invaders strengthened filtration measures with the participation of FSB officers of the Russian Federation - checking mobile devices, looking for citizens who help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The situation is similar in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region," the General Staff stated.

Earlier, the occupation administration of the Vovchansk district of Kharkiv region reported that the troops of the Russian Federation were leaving Vovchansk “in order to preserve the life of the population." The occupiers also called on residents of Kharkiv region to evacuate to Russia.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai hinted that the Ukrainian military is on the outskirts of the occupied Lysychansk and announced the beginning of the liberation of the city in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the flag of Ukraine was raised over Balakliya. The Ukrainian military was photographed at the entrance to Kupyansk.