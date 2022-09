The Ukrenergo national energy company has resumed the operation of two trunk lines supplying Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Repair crews of Ukrenergo have already restored the operation of two trunk lines supplying Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Work on other lines continues and will continue until complete completion. At the same time, Ukrenergo officially declares that currently no restrictions on energy supply to Kharkiv region consumers are planned. All reports about the presence of such intentions are untrue," the statement reads.

In the evening of September 13, the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced in his Telegram channel that electricity supply to Kharkiv and the region was fully restored.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region were again left without electricity due to Russian shelling.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal ordered the formation of a coordination headquarters for the immediate liquidation of the consequences of the military destruction of the energy and utility infrastructure.

On the evening of September 11, Russian troops attacked infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.