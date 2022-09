Kharkiv And Region Again Left Without Electricity Due To Russian Shelling

Kharkiv and the region were again left without electricity due to Russian shelling.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have just been informed that Kharkiv and the region are without electricity. The backup line that supplied the population has failed. Now all forces are directed to eliminate the problem. I will inform you about the results later. These are the consequences of the insidious shelling by the Russians the day before," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal ordered the formation of a coordination headquarters for the immediate liquidation of the consequences of the military destruction of the energy and utility infrastructure.

40 substations were de-energized due to enemy shelling on September 11.

On September 11, Russian troops attacked infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk region.