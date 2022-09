President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the de-occupied Izium of Kharkiv region, where the Ukrainian flag was raised after liberation from the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade on Facebook on Wednesday, September 14.

"Today, in Izium, which was liberated by Ukrainian paratroopers, the flag of Ukraine was raised! The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units, which liberated the city from the Rashis occupiers a few days ago, took part in the celebrations.

At the beginning of the festivities, those present honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a moment of silence, then the President of Ukraine thanked the soldiers for the liberated Ukrainian lands and in a solemn atmosphere raised the Ukrainian flag over the city council! Izium is Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, ex-city council member and National Guard serviceman Mykyta Karakai announced that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had entered Izyum.

On September 10, the so-called First Deputy Minister of Information of the "Donetsk People's Republic" Danylo Bezsonov confirmed that the troops of the Russian Federation had left the city of Izium and some other settlements in Kharkiv region.

On September 13, servicemen of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the AFU spoke about the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, as well as how the Russian military fled from previously occupied settlements.