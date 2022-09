In January-August 2022, DTEK Energy's thermal power plants decreased electricity supply by 30% to 11 billion kWh.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For 8 months of this year, the supply of DTEK Energy TPPs to the Ukrainian power system amounted to more than 11 billion kWh of electricity. This allowed maintaining its reliability both during periods of peak consumption and in the conditions of war. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, the generating enterprises of the company have released more than 7.3 billion kWh of electricity. This is equivalent to the average electricity consumption of almost 30 million families per month or about 2.4 million families per year," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-August 2021, DTEK Energy's thermal power plants increased their electricity output by 14.6% to 15.7 billion kWh.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, combining the coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

SCM is 100% owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.