De-occupied settlements of Kharkiv region are being cleared, and state services are returning to them to restore life. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his Telegram channel on Friday, September 9.

Syniehubov said that normal life is gradually returning to the liberated settlements, while the Russian occupiers are demoralized and fleeing from Ukrainian land.

"Our soldiers are highly motivated and will not leave the enemy a single chance. We have serious successes in the Balakliya direction and in other directions, but it is too early to talk about it now. We have a lot of work ahead of us in the de-occupied territories. At the moment, the clearing is still ongoing, in the liberated areas the police and other services are returning to the points, the work of state authorities is being resumed, and assistance is being provided to the population. In the near future, the restoration of infrastructure and preparation for winter will begin," Syniehubov emphasized.

Due to the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in recent days, the enemy has increased the intensity of attacks on Kharkiv and populated areas of the region, as a result of which there are victims among the civilian population. Syniehubov urged everyone to be as careful as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, the General Staff announced for the first time the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region.

Analysts believe that the Ukrainian military can liberate Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, within the next 72 hours.