Key Stage Of De-Occupation Of Luhansk Region Will Begin In Izium Direction, First Signs Already There - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, reported on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Luhansk direction and noted that the key stage of the de-occupation of Luhansk region will begin from the Izium direction. Haidai announced this in a telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first such signs of the long-awaited process of the liberation and de-occupation of our settlements are already there. We can already observe certain positive actions of our units on the left bank of the Siverskyi Donets River. More specifically, this is the Izium direction. That is where the key stage of the de-occupation of our region, Luhansk region, will take place," he said.

Haidai also reported good news after a number of successful strikes by the Ukrainian military on Kreminna.

"There are excellent results for us and not very good for the Russian army. They have several buildings destroyed, up to 400 rashists were destroyed and about 100 pieces of equipment, if you sum up by different objects, were disabled and are not suitable for use," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated a settlement in Donetsk region, two in the south and advanced in the direction of Lysychansk - Siversk.