Russia Lost One Of Main Routes Between Northern And Southern Groups Of Troops - British Intelligence

The pontoon crossing of the occupiers near the Daryivskyi bridge in Kherson region, destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was one of the main routes between the northern and southern groups of the Russian army.

The Ministry of Defense of the United kingdom reported this on Twitter.

It is noted that Ukrainian brigades continue to conduct offensive operations in Kherson region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a military pontoon bridge in Daryivka, which Russian forces deployed after a nearby road bridge was seriously damaged.

"Ukraine's systematic targeted strikes at vulnerable crossing points continue to put pressure on Russian forces trying to contain Ukrainian attacks: this slows down their ability to deploy operational reserves and replenish equipment stocks from the east," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, transferring heavy equipment and strengthening the groups.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than a hundred invaders and several S-400 systems in the south.