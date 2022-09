Occupiers Closed Village To Exit In Kherson Region, They Using Population As "Human Shield" - General Staff

Russian occupiers in Kherson region, in connection with the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, began to use the local population of one of the villages as a "human shield", closing the settlement to entry and exit. This is stated in the message of the General Staff.

Thus, it is reported that the occupiers are switching to tactics of terrorist actions against the local population in connection with the offensive of the Ukrainian military.

"In connection with the offensive of our troops, in some districts of Kherson region, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are switching to tactics of terrorist actions against local civilians. Thus, according to available information, in the settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, the occupiers are using the local population as a "human shield". The village is closed for entry and exit," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region.

On September 8, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the main administrative building of Balakliya.

Meanwhile, since September 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces de-occupied more than 1,000 km of the country's territory.