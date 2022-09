The Ukrainian military is successfully conducting a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region. The Armed Forces can liberate Kupyansk within the next 72 hours. This is stated in the message of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to analysts' assumptions, our soldiers probably advanced to positions within a radius of 15 km from Kupyansk.

"Russian rear positions in Kharkiv region are now open to a further offensive by Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces are likely to liberate Kupyansk within the next 72 hours," the report said.

The Institute emphasized that geolocation footage shows that Ukrainian forces recaptured Borshchivka and Ivanivka along the E40 route.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably liberated Shevchenkove or bypassed the settlement and advanced in the direction of Hrushivka, taking into account geolocation footage in Borivske (20 km southwest of Kupyansk) and Russian reports of fighting near Hrushivka.

"The loss of Kupyansk and other rear areas will hinder the efforts of the Russian Federation to maintain offensive and defensive operations, but it will not completely sever Russian lines of communication with Izium," experts believe.

The ISW added that the relatively high speed of the advance of Ukrainian forces and their proximity to Kupyansk are causing panic in the Russian rear.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, since September 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces de-occupied more than 1,000 km of the country's territory.