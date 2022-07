Ukrainian soldiers have shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. This was reported by the command of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslavska Brigade on Facebook.

“Another hostile Su-25 ended badly! Yesterday, July 29, in Donetsk region, Sicheslav paratroopers from Igla MANPADS shot down an armored attack aircraft of the invaders!" the message says.

It is likely that this fact has not yet been included in the daily official operational update distributed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of July 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation has lost 222 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale war.