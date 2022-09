In Kherson region, the Russian occupiers forbade local residents to move.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After intensive shelling by the defense forces of the areas where the enemy is concentrated in Kherson region, the Russian occupiers imposed a ban on the movement of local residents," the statement reads.

In particular, people are prohibited from crossing the Dnipro River both by bridges and by watercraft.

In case of violation of the ban, the occupiers threaten to shoot to kill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces are carrying out intensified filtering measures in Kherson region in order to find members of the resistance movement.

On August 31, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called on servicemen of the Russian occupation army in Kherson region to leave their positions and flee.

On August 30, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged failure of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region.

The head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, in response to this, stated that the Russians "cracked so much that they mistook their crack for ours" and therefore did not understand the real state of affairs.