IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, after visiting the Zaporizhzhia NPP, spoke about the difficult emotional state of Ukrainian plant’s workers. The video with Grossi's comment was published by Energoatom.

Thus, Grossi reported that Ukrainian employees of the station are in a difficult emotional and psychological state. But thanks to their professionalism, they perfectly perform all the responsible work entrusted to them.

"Of course, I managed to talk a lot with the workers, with people from Enerhodar. What did I tell them? That I am leaving, but the IAEA remains at the station," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi gave his first comment after visiting the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar. He noted that the permanent mission of the organization will function at the station.

Earlier we wrote that the Russian occupying army turned the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a full-fledged military base, which it uses to shell Ukrainian settlements on the opposite bank of the Dnieper.

Meanwhile, the Russians openly showed IAEA inspectors their military equipment in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s engine room.