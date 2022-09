Military Officer Allowed Child To Pick Up Hand Grenade Launcher And Pull Trigger At Fair In Chernihiv - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served suspicion to a serviceman who allowed a child at a fair in Chernihiv to pick up a combat hand grenade launcher and pull the trigger.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

The employees of the SBI served suspicion to two servicemen who were involved in the wounding of children at the arms exhibition in Chernihiv.

During the weapons demonstration, one of the servicemen allowed the child to pick up an equipped rocket-propelled anti-tank grenade (RPG-26) and pull the trigger.

As a result of the shooting, at least 9 people were injured, 6 of whom were children.

The suspicion was served to the serviceman who allowed the child to pull the trigger, and to his commander, who ordered subordinate servicemen to bring the weapons to the exhibition for demonstration.

Military personnel were served with suspicion for violation of the rules of handling weapons, which caused bodily harm to several persons (Part 2 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 10 years.

They are detained, a petition is being prepared to choose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention.

Procedural management is carried out by the Chernihiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense sphere of the Central Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands from the law enforcement officers an immediate investigation of the explosion resulting from the detonation of a grenade launcher at an arms exhibition in Chernihiv, as a result of which children were injured, and the prosecution of those responsible.

The law enforcement officers detained two people involved in the tragic incident in Chernihiv that happened on Saturday, when children were injured as a result of the detonation of a grenade launcher during a weapons exhibition.