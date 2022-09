Occupiers threatening teachers and try to bribe parents in Kherson region – Bratchuk

In the occupied territory of Kherson region, most schools refused to work according to the so-called Russian program. The invaders try to bribe parents, and the teachers are being threatened.

That follows from a statement by representative of the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk on Telegram.

So, Bratchuk reported that they are trying to bribe parents with payments, and teachers are being threatened with punitive measures.

"The occupiers are trying to bribe parents with free meals and payments, and they are threatening Ukrainian teachers with punitive measures," Bratchuk said.

Bratchuk also reminded the teachers about their responsibility to participate in collaborative activities.

"One of those who agreed to head the school during the occupation was brought a mourning wreath to the courtyard. The teacher immediately refused to cooperate with the enemy after such a "gift," Bratchuk noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, the special services of the Russian Federation intimidate and force the cooperation of teachers in the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Vysokopillia in Kherson region. The state flag of Ukraine was raised in the village.