The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is noticeably developing in the south and east.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that Ukrainian troops are advancing in several directions in the western part of Kherson region and have secured the territory beyond the Siverskyi Donets River in Donetsk region.

"The speed of the counteroffensive is likely to change dramatically from day to day as Ukrainian forces attempt to deprive the Russians of logistics, destroy their command and control posts, and weaken their morale," the analysts note.

Ukrainian forces continue to strike land lines of communication, ammunition depots and key positions of the Russian army with the aim of exhausting Russian forces and restraining them, experts draw attention.

ISW predicts that the Russians will occasionally continue to counterattack and retake some of the lost positions, conducting artillery and air attacks on liberated settlements and advancing Ukrainian forces.

They also confirmed the liberation of one settlement in Kherson region and one in Donetsk region. The report emphasizes that Ukrainian troops regained territory on the left bank of the Siverskyi Donets River.

The personnel of the 127th regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) of the 1st Army Corps refused to fight due to a lack of supplies, the report says.

In addition, Russian troops are moving military equipment to areas located along the main land routes in the rear areas of Zaporizhzhia region, experts noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 4, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Vysokopillia in Kherson region. The state flag of Ukraine was raised in the village.