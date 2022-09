In the southern direction of the front, positional battles continue in order to improve the position along the front line.

The press service of the South Operational Command reported this.

"The situation in the southern direction of the front remains stably difficult, but quite controlled," the report said.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict fire damage in order to prevent the introduction of enemy reserves into battle, violation of its command and control system. Among the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are:

suspension of enemy logistics for provision of ammunition and fuel and lubricants,

missile and artillery units launched effective attacks on a ferry crossing near the village of Lvove and on two areas of concentration of enemy forces and means.

Confirmed enemy casualties are:

37 occupiers,

3 tanks,

4 Msta-B howitzers,

Grad multiple launch rocket systems,

10 units of armored vehicles,

ammunition depot in the Beryslavskyi district,

the Su-25 aircraft damaged yesterday in the area of Sukhyi Stavok withdrawn from the enemy forces.

"The enemy continues air reconnaissance, using both unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, and reconnaissance and strike aircraft. One of these spies in the morning tried to collect the situation about Odesa region, dodging the work of air defense, under close supervision, it maneuvered into Mykolaiv region, where it was shot down," the Ukrainian forces emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy crossing in the area of Nova Kakhovka with the guidance of partisans.