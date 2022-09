Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that only Ukraine will determine the term of the end of the war, gradually liberating its territories temporarily occupied by the Russians.

He wrote this on Twitter.

"Russian officials constantly repeat a strange mantra: 'The war will be completed on time,' 'The West is delaying the completion of the war'. It seems that they have not understood anything. Only Ukraine, liberating its territories, will determine the terms of the end of the war," wrote Podoliak.

Podoliak also noted that only Ukraine will determine the future amount of reparations payments by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Podoliak previously stated that the Russians did not succeed in the blitzkrieg war and they are trying to turn it into a protracted format.