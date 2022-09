The Ukrainian military destroyed the enemy crossing in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka on a tip of the partisans.

This was reported by the press secretary of the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an enemy crossing in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka. Our forces were provided with coordinates by the fighters of the resistance movement of the South Ukrainian Volunteer Army," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Antonivskyi Bridge and Chornobayivka again.

After the attack of the Ukrainian military on the Antonivskyi Bridge on the night of August 8, the occupiers postponed the date of its opening.

Earlier, collaborators in Kherson announced the launch of a ferry crossing near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

After blowing up the Antonivskyi Bridge, the occupiers may be left with no way to retreat from Kherson.

Meanwhile, the occupiers lie about the repair of the Antonivskyi Bridge. The holes are covered with slabs.

Also, the spokesperson of the Southern operational command, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out control strikes on alternative crossings of the Russian army, destroying barges and pontoons. Therefore, heavy equipment cannot cross the bridges in the occupied part of southern Ukraine.