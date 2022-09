In August, exports from Ukraine increased by 14% or by USD 411 million month over month to USD 3.36 billion.

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In August 2022, the volume of Ukrainian exports increased by 25% and amounted to 7.29 million tons. In monetary terms, exporters received USD 3.36 billion, which is USD 411 million more than in July. The increase in exports is associated with partial unblocking ports of Greater Odesa. This made it possible to significantly increase the volume of exports of Ukrainian goods. As a result, sea transport increased by 85% and amounted to almost 2.9 million tons. Ukraine exported more than 3 million tons of goods by rail, 1.36 million tons by road," the message says.

According to the report, exporters receive the largest revenue from goods exported by road - USD 1.48 billion, sea freight was worth USD 995 million, and rail - USD 788 million.

The leaders in terms of export value in August were: sunflower oil (USD 443 million), its export volume increased by 30% to 366,000 tons; corn (USD 347 million), its export increased by 31% to 1.5 million tons; rapeseed (USD 305 million); wheat (USD 213 million); ore (USD 172 million), in particular, 1.4 million tons of ore were exported in August; cable products (USD 89 million); electricity (USD 73 million), in particular, revenue from electricity increased by 2 times compared to July; sunflower seeds (USD 71 million); poultry meat (USD 67 million); and soybeans (USD 62 million).

According to the report, confectionery processed products show stable upward dynamics: bakery +19.4%, sugar +9.1%, and chocolate +25%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of 2022, exports from Ukraine decreased by 23.7% year over year to USD 22.8 billion.