Three warehouses with ammunition, prisoners and trophies: in the south, the Armed Forces successfully grind out the invaders.

The South Operational Command has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the Ukrainian military continues to destroy the logistics of the occupiers. Positional battles do not give the enemy the opportunity to hold previously occupied positions. According to the operational command, the Russians are reluctant to attack.

Ukrainian troops also captured three Russian invaders, two T-62 tanks, an amphibious assault vehicle, BTR-82, light and heavy small arms.

Ukrainian aviation made 22 strikes on enemy positions, missile and artillery forces carried out more than 400 fire missions against the Russians.

As a result, the Russians lost:

106 fighters, three were captured;

14 T-72 and T-62 tanks, two T-62 were captured;

One MSTA-B towed howitzer;

Airborne self-propelled guns of an unspecified type;

Two Uragan MLRSes;

Three 152-mm guns of an unspecified type;

120 mm self-propelled mortar;

Two UAVs;

38 units of automobile and armored vehicles.