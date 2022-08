In Kyiv, during the air raid, work on construction sites will be suspended. The relevant decision was adopted by the Defense Council of the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration reported this on Facebook on Wednesday, August 31.

The ban on work on construction sites will be effective from tomorrow, September 1.

"The decision was made to give everyone the opportunity to take care of their safety and take shelter during an air raid alarm. In particular, construction workers. In addition, many complaints come from residents about loud noises from construction sites, which during alarms can scare people and to create additional tension," the statement said.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded that during the war, the sale and launching of fireworks, as well as movement through the city in cars without a muffler, are prohibited in the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from August 1, the capital authorities ordered to stop ground city transport during air alarms. It is claimed that the transport will wait for 10 minutes after the air alarm is ended.

It is reported that the money for an unfulfilled trip will not be returned to Kyivans. However, passengers will not have to pay for the fare again in the event of ground public transport being stopped during an air alert.

The Kyiv City Military Administration has also developed an action algorithm for staff and visitors of shopping and entertainment centers if an air-raid alarm is triggered.