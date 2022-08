On Independence Day Russia Lifts Planes Into Sky More Than 200 Times To Simulate Strikes On Ukraine

The number of air alarms in Ukraine on Independence Day, August 24, approached 200, the same number of missions was made by enemy aircraft this day.

This is stated in the message of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The number of air alarms in the regions approached two hundred. However, there were only eight confirmed missile attacks. These are Kh-22 missiles fired from long-range Tu-22M3 bombers," the report said.

At the same time, enemy aircraft made about 200 missions.

So, up to 90 sorties were carried out by tactical aircraft, 34 - long-range and strategic bombers (Tu-22М3, Tu-95MS), the rest - transport, army and special aviation.

At the same time, last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Ка-52 helicopters and six operational-tactical-level drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, the Russian occupiers attacked 58 settlements.