The enemy continues to shell the territory of Ukraine. There are reports of explosions in various regions of Ukraine, Telegram channels reported.

The head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Hamalii confirmed the "hits" in the region, but officially there are no details.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhii Borzov said that an enemy drone was shot down in the sky over the region.

In Zhytomyr region, they heard explosions in the Yemilchynskyi district, but so far there is no information what it was: the work of air defense or "hits."

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, announced the shelling of the city and the fire outside the regional center, which broke out as a result.

The North Operational Command reports a second drone shot down over Chernihiv region.

Throughout Ukraine, an air alarm sounded several times. In Kyiv, an air alarm was also declared several times a day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, Russian occupation troops hit a missile at a private house in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

On August 24, Russian invaders launched a group strike on military infrastructure in Myrhorod, Poltava region.

Last day, the Russian occupiers launched 26 attacks on Donetsk region.