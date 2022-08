From September 1, catering establishments in Kyiv will be able to work no later than until 10:00 p.m. The relevant decision was adopted by the Defense Council of the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Facebook on Wednesday, August 31.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes that the curfew in the capital begins at 11:00 p.m., and it must be strictly observed in order not to create conflict situations with law enforcement officers and defense forces, and not to expose yourself and other citizens to danger.

"In Kyiv, from September 1, public catering establishments will be able to work no later than until 10:00 p.m.," the statement said.

In the Kyiv Digital city application, you can turn on a notification that will remind you of the start of the curfew in 60 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, work on construction sites will be suspended in Kyiv from September 1 during an air raid warning

Also, from August 1, the capital authorities ordered to stop ground city transport during air alarms. It is claimed that the transport will wait for 10 minutes after the air alarm is ended.

It is reported that the money for an unfulfilled trip will not be returned to Kyivans. However, passengers will not have to pay for the fare again in the event of ground public transport being stopped during an air alert.