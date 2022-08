Today, as a result of Russian shelling, the building of the City Council of Enerhodar was damaged.

Photos of the damage were published by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov, and local residents clarified the direction from where the shelling was carried out, according to the Telegram channel of the Nurnberg 2022 volunteer initiative, which collects the facts of war crimes of the Russian army.

"According to local residents, the shelling was carried out from the territory occupied by the Russians. In particular, the so-called "recreational zone" between the city border and the bank of the Kakhovskyi reservoir. This is also evidenced by targeted damage, which indicates the direction of shelling," the message says.

If we assume that the building of the Enerhodar City Council was fired upon by the Ukrainian military, then the invaders should recognize that in their rear, near Enerhodar himself, Ukrainian units are actively working, the authors of the publication ironize.

"Russians deliberately make these attacks for political purposes: on the eve of the work of the IAEA monitoring group, they seek to discredit Ukraine," Nurnberg 2022 says.