Remains Of Those Killed In Mariupol Drama Theater Covered With Concrete

In the temporarily captured Mariupol, the invaders are demanding that the remains of those killed in the Drama Theater be covered with concrete, and they are trying to eliminate the corpse smell with the help of chlorine.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council in Telegram.

"The occupiers cannot start repairing the Mariupol theater in time without chlorine," the statement reads.

The City Council quotes Russian opposition journalist Alexander Nevzorov, who reports on his correspondence with construction workers who came to Mariupol.

They wrote to the journalist: "When we find an accumulation (of bodies - ed.), they tell us to be silent, not to pull out the corpses, but to quietly concrete them."

At the same time, builders complain that the delivery of chlorine is being delayed: "There is no way without chlorine. Where there are large accumulations of corpses (in the theater building - ed.), chlorine is needed there and only then concrete, if you just pour concrete on the corpses - the stench somehow penetrates even through a thick layer of concrete ".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first hunger riot took place in Mariupol.

On August 29, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that the occupation authorities intensified preparations for the "referendum" in the city.