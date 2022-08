The Red Cross tried to cancel the issuance of humanitarian aid in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, due to too many willing people, which caused a real riot of local residents. Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram on Tuesday, August 30.

Andriushchenko wrote that the video shows the Hurov park named in Mariupol, where humanitarian assistance was issued.

"Due to the fact that there is no humanitarian aid from the invaders, the only source of food for many was the humanitarian aid from the Red Cross. But because of too many people, the Red Cross tried to cancel the issuance. There was a real riot. This is just the beginning. Occupiers push people to the brink of survival. There will be riots. The consequences of democracy make themselves felt," the adviser to the mayor concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that the occupation authorities intensified preparations for a "referendum" in the city.

Besides, the occupiers threaten with fines and deprivation of parental rights to Mariupol residents who refuse to send children to schools of the new "government."

On August 25, Ukrainian intelligence reported that collaborators were conducting a census of the population of Mariupol, preparing for the so-called "referendum."