About 300 people were killed as a result of the bombing of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, Donetsk region, on March 16.

The Mariupol City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There was information from eyewitnesses that about 300 people were killed in the Mariupol Drama Theater as a result of a bombing by a Russian aircraft. Until the last, don’t want to believe in this horror. Until the last, want to believe that everyone managed to escape. But the words of those who were inside the building at the time of this terrorist act speak of the opposite," the statement says.

The city council notes that neither the huge inscription "CHILDREN" made on the ground near the drama theater, nor the statements of the people themselves that there are only peaceful people - women, children, old people - did not stop the occupiers.

The statement emphasizes that the occupier knew where it was hitting and knew what the consequences might be, and all the same, the bombs fell on the place, which became a shelter for hundreds of Mariupol residents.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 16, Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding.