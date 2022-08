IAEA experts will record violations during their visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. After that, the international community should demand from Russia to completely demilitarize the station and return it to the control of Ukraine.

This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko on Facebook.

He noted that the largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under the control of Russian soldiers for almost six months. During this time, the occupiers violated the seven principles of peaceful use of nuclear facilities.

Ukraine demands the release of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its complete demilitarization. For this, the international community must increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

"As part of the mission, IAEA experts must record violations of nuclear and radiation safety standards and norms at the Zaporizhzhia NPP against the background of the Russian occupation. Ukraine's position remains unchanged: the NPP must be immediately demilitarized, deoccupied and transferred to the full control of the Ukrainian government," Nikolenko noted.

It will be recalled that the mass media reported that the car convoy of the International Atomic Energy Agency set out for the Zaporizhzhia NPP from Kyiv.

In addition, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are preparing an attempt on IAEA representatives in Enerhodar.