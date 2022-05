Invaders Taking Out Bodies Of Those Killed In Mariupol Drama Theater Bombing Towards Staryi Krym - Mayor

The invaders are taking out the bodies of the killed, extracted from the rubble of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, in the direction of Staryi Krym (Donetsk region).

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders continue to analyze the rubble of the Drama Theater. Our sources report that yesterday and today the bodies of the killed were taken out several times by trucks towards Staryi Krym. They are guarding the clearing area and do not give access to local ones. Operation to conceal the effects of war crimes continues," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported,

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to media reports, about 600 people were killed by a strike on the Mariupol Drama Theater.

On March 16, Russian aviation dropped a bomb on the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding.

On March 25, the Mariupol City Council reported that about 300 people were killed as a result of the bombing of the Drama Theater.

The order to bomb the Mariupol Drama Theater was personally given by Colonel-General of the invading army Mikhail Mizintsev, who had previously led the operation in Syria.