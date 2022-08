Occupiers Shelled Center Of Kharkiv, There Are Killed

Russian military shelled the central part of Kharkiv. It is already known about 4 killed and 9 injured. This was announced by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov in his Telegram channel.

"The number of victims as a result of today's shelling of the central part of Kharkiv has previously reached 4 killed and 9 injured," the statement says.

All emergency services are working on the spot, the victims are being assisted. The information is being clarified.

In addition, Synehubov warned of possible new shelling.

"Stay in shelters," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces are using new tactics to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv region, for which they are attacking in all directions.

On Monday morning, August 29, the Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv with cluster munitions.

On August 27, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Kyivskyi and Osnoviansk districts of Kharkiv, 1 person was injured.