Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have arrived in Kyiv, from where they will soon go to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The American TV channel CNN writes about it.

Journalists spotted IAEA inspectors in one of Kyiv's hotels.

It is known that 14 experts of the organization headed by the director general Rafael Grossi are currently in the Ukrainian capital.

It will be recalled that on August 25, it became known that as a result of the actions of the Russian occupying forces, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was completely disconnected from the energy system of Ukraine.

After that, the IAEA published a press release in which it was announced that the head of the organization, Rafael Grossi, had decided to personally head the mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, August 29, Grossi reported that the IAEA mission had gone to Ukraine to visit a nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia region.

We also reported that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained what Ukraine expects from the visit of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.