Rescuers Complete Clearing Debris Of Hostel In Kharkiv, 5 Adults And 1 Child Victims Of Missile Strike

Rescuers have completed clearing the debris of the hostel in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, destroyed by the invaders on August 18, the bodies of 6 killed, including a 13-year-old child, were recovered from the rubble.

This is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on August 18, as a result of an enemy missile hit, a partial destruction of a four-story hostel in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv occurred.

Employees of the State Emergency Service conducted search and rescue operations at the scene for two days.

"As of 1 p.m., search and rescue work in the hostel building has been completed... 9 people were saved, of which 2 were children. In total, the bodies of 6 killed people were seized from the rubble, of which one child (born in 2009)," the directorate of the State Emergency Service said.

10 units of fire and rescue equipment and 40 personnel of the State Emergency Service worked at the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, a day of mourning was announced in Kharkiv for those killed by Russian missile strikes on August 17-18.

On the morning of August 18, the Russian occupiers hit the hostel and repair shop of the tram depot in Kharkiv with missiles.