On Monday morning, August 29, the Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv with cluster munitions.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

Thus, Terekhov reported that the occupiers have been shelling Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv since 6 in the morning.

"Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv has been under fire since six in the morning," the mayor said.

Terekhov said that the enemy hit the private sector with cluster munitions. They are prohibited by the Geneva Convention.

Currently, there is no information about the victims or the injured as a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Saturday, August 27, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Kyivskyi and Osnoviyanskyi districts of Kharkiv, 1 person was wounded.

On August 21, Terekhov reported on the shelling of Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv by Russian troops.

On August 19, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv again, three districts of the city were hit.

Also, on August 27, Terekhov announced that Russian troops had hit the city with a cluster Uragan MLRS.