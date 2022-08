The Russian Federation has strengthened its grouping on the western bank of the Dnieper River in the area of Kherson. The success of the offensive of the AFU largely depends on the cohesion of the combined forces of the Southern Military District of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, since the morning of August 29, 2022, several brigades of the AFU have intensified artillery fire at forward areas in the south of Ukraine. Ukrainian long-range, high-precision strikes continue to interfere with Russia's replenishment of supplies. At the same time, it is not yet possible to confirm the scale of the Ukrainian strike.

According to British intelligence, since the beginning of August, Russia has made significant efforts to strengthen its forces on the west bank of the Dnieper in the area of Kherson. The 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District was reinforced by components of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District. Most units around Kherson are likely undermanned and dependent on fragile supply lines via ferry and pontoon bridges across the Dnieper.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain believes that this integration of units of the South Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Defense Forces of Ukraine implies a significant reorganization of Russian forces in Ukraine. Russia has taken steps to consolidate several semi-independent operational commands after their failures early in the invasion.

"If Ukraine succeeds in conducting long-term offensive operations, the cohesion of this untested structure is likely to become a key factor in the stability of the Russian defense to the south," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Ukrainian troops broke through the first line of defense of the Russian occupiers near Kherson.