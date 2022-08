EU Can Offer Its Mission To Train Ukrainian Officers, Snipers And Sappers - Media

The European Union can organize its mission to train members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as Britain and its partners have been doing since June.

According to Bloomberg, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell should make a corresponding proposal today.

At the agency's disposal was a document sent to all EU member states, which in general outlined the scale of the mission to train officers, snipers, sappers and medics for the Armed Forces.

The document says that after further confirmation by the military leadership of Ukraine and consultations with partners, the European Union can implement the training of the Ukrainian military in one or more of the listed specialties.

If approved, the military training mission of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will operate for some time in the territory of one of the European Union countries.

It is planned that it can be transferred to Ukraine when conditions allow it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed to organize training for up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

After that, it became known that the British leadership appealed to its partners and allies to take part in the training of the Ukrainian military.

Today it is known that in addition to the British military, instructors from Canada, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Estonia are engaged in training of the Armed Forces personnel.