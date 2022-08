After shells hit the bridge near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HEPP) in the occupied part of Kherson region, the bridge is no longer suitable for use.

This was reported by the South Operational Command.

"Our fire control of transport and logistics routes in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson made it possible to consolidate the status of a bridge in the area of ​the Kakhovka HEPP as unusable. The hit is neat but effective," the command summary said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, the Center for Strategic Communications said that after shelling the Antonivskyi Bridge, representatives of the United Russia party fled from the occupied Kherson.

On July 28, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the liberation of Kherson and the return of the city to Ukrainian control would demoralize the Russian army.

At the same time, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson is gaining momentum.

The special services of the Russian Federation among themselves discuss the probable impossibility of implementing the same scenario in Kherson, as the occupiers used in 2014 in Crimea.