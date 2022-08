Russia is using more and more residents of the captured territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions for war in Ukraine. However, they are considered unreliable.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

In particular, the British intelligence notes that on August 15, Ukrainian social networks distributed a video in which, reportedly, military personnel of the so-called "LPR" declare their refusal to deploy as part of offensive operations in Donetsk region.

The militants said they had fulfilled their duty to ensure the control of the "LPR" over the entire Luhansk region, which was received in July 2022, and did not want to fight in Donetsk region, despite threats and intimidation from the high command.

"Russia is likely increasingly struggling to motivate the auxiliary forces it is using to augment its regular troops in the Donbas. Commanders are probably resorting to direct financial incentives, while some combat units are deemed unreliable for offensive operations,” it was said.

As noted by the British Ministry of Defence, the factor exacerbating these problems is Russia's classification of the war as a "special military operation," which limits the powers of the state under legal coercion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, Mikhail Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Russia will probably increase the number of missile attacks on Ukraine on August 23-24, and Kyiv will be on the list of targets.

Also, the occupiers have partial success in Mykolaiv region.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers probably will not be able to allocate enough resources for any one offensive operation and will not be able to capture more territory in the coming months.