AFU Repel All Invaders’ Attacks In Donetsk Region And North Of Kherson - General Staff

During the hundred and eighty-third day since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, units of the Russian occupation army tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region and storm the positions of the Ukrainian military north of the temporarily occupied Kherson.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy used tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS for shelling in the vicinity of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopilla, Nova Dmytrivka, Dolyna and Dibrivne.

Defense forces of Ukraine repelled an attempted attack by enemy units near Dolyna and Dmytrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the areas of Spirne, Zvanivka, Siversk and Pryshyb were attacked by the enemy. The enemy made an attempt to improve the tactical position near Stariy Karavan, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continued shelling the territories near Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaytseve, and Kodema. Areas of the settlements of Soledar, Zaitseve, Kodema and Yakovlivka were hit by enemy aircraft.

The occupiers tried to advance near Kodema and Bakhmutske by offensive and assault actions, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy, with airstrikes, tank fire, barrel artillery, and MLRS, tried to push back units of Ukrainian troops, to hit important objects of military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, Zalizne and Oleksandropil.

The enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops in the area of ​​Pervomaiske settlement, received a strong repulse and retreated.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts on holding the occupied positions and hitting Ukrainian units with fire. It continued shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks along the contact line. It carried out an airstrike near Bila Krynytsia.

Tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the area of ​​the settlement of Blahodatne, suffered losses and withdrew. The enemy's attempted offensive in the area of Tavriiske was choked under the fire of Ukrainian soldiers and the invaders retreated.

