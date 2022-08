In the direction of Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an offensive of the invaders. Fighting continues in the directions of Pokrovske - Bakhmutske and Lozova - Pervomaiske.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff.

There are no changes on the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled the village of Pavlivka, Sumy region, with artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired using tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv, Zolochiv, Protopopivka, Sosnivka, Korobochkine, Shestakove, Milova, Duvanka, Husarivka, and Prudianka settlements. It attacked from planes and helicopters near Yavir, Staryi Saltiv, Lebedyne, and Zalyman.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy fired artillery in the areas near Dibrivne, Dovhenke, Virnopillia, Sulyhivka, Chepil, Mazanivka, and Bohorodychne. The enemy tried to conduct assault operations in the directions Barabashivka - Karnaukhivka, Sulyhivka – Dibrivne, Sulyhivka - Nova Dmytrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Sydorove, and Pryshyb.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired using tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar, Berestove, Vesele, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Spirne, Ivano-Dariyivka, Bilohorivka, and Zalizne. The occupiers struck with attack aircraft in the Soledar area. The enemy conducted offensive battles in the directions of Spirne - Vyimka, Striapivka - Soledar, Volodymyrivka - Soledar, Klynove - Bakhmut, Vershyna - Kodema. The enemy's units did not succeed in the indicated directions and retreated. Fighting continues in the direction of Pokrovske - Bakhmutske.

In the Avdiyivka direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Novobakhmutivka, and Netailove. The enemy launched airstrikes near Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pavlivka. Conducts assault operations in the direction of Lozova - Pervomaiske, hostilities continue.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the areas of Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva settlements were affected by fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy engaged tanks and artillery near Shevchenko, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Novosilka, Stepove, Vremivka, and Drozhnianka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continued shelling the positions of the AFU from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery along the line of combat engagement. He carried out airstrikes in the area of ​​Mykolayivske settlement.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, there are three Kalibr cruise missile sea-based carriers on combat duty.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 17, the General Staff of the AFU reported partial successes of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia region and near Avdiyivka, Donetsk region.

As earlier reported, the Russian command maintains units in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (Russia) near the Ukrainian border.