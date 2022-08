Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped attempts by the Russian occupation army to advance in the Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Avdiivka directions.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and advance in the direction of the settlements of Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Zaitseve, Vershyna and Dacha.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted casualties on the invaders and forced them to flee, the General Staff reported.

During the day, the enemy bombarded the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Bilohorivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Kodema and Kurdiumivka.

The invaders also used aviation for strikes near Spirne, Bakhmut, Soledar and Zaitseve.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders tried to improve the tactical position of their forces near Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Darivka to no avail. The AFU threw them back.

Russian shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Pryshyb, Siversk, Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Avdiivka direction, units of the Russian army tried to storm Marinka and Pisky. The occupiers did not succeed, suffered losses and were forced to withdraw.

The enemy fired from artillery at Marinka, Netailove, Avdiivka, Opytne and Krasnohorivka.

Enemy aircraft struck near Marinka and Avdiivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, August 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military drove the invaders away from Pisky and Avdiivka.

And today Russian troops struck with prohibited thermobaric ammunition at Pisky.