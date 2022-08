The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy’s attempts to attack in the Avdiivka direction in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy launched fire on the areas of Pokrovsk, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Vodyane, Novobakhmutivka, Shumy, and New York.

Enemy aircraft operated near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka and Nevelske.

"The enemy tried to launch an offensive in the direction of Pisky - Pervomaiske, but was unsuccessful and retreated,” the General Staff said.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types near Pavlivka, Yelyzavetivka, Kostyantynivka, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, and Velyka Novosilka.

The enemy also used aviation near Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar and Pavlivka to carry out strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Hulyaipilske, Chervone, Charivne, Vremivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Novosilka, Burlatske, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and Novodanylivka.

It carried out airstrikes near Orikhiv, Hulyaipilske and Shcherbaky.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the occupiers fired at our positions and civilian infrastructure from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery along the line of combat engagement.

An airstrike was carried out in the area of ​​the settlement of Bila Krynytsia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers conducted assault actions in the Slovyansk and Bakhmut directions on Independence Day, but did not succeed and withdrew.