The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirms the missile attack on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region, but claims that a military echelon that was heading to the combat zone in Donbas was fired upon. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of a direct hit by an Iskander missile on a military echelon at the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 200 reserve servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 10 units of military equipment, which were on their way to the combat zone in Donbas, were destroyed," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a speech at the United Nations Security Council meeting dedicated to maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, announced that the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday, as a result of hitting passenger train, at least 15 people were killed and about 50 were injured.

On Thursday morning, the deputy head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced that the number of people killed as a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops on the village of Chaplyne in Dnipropetrovsk region on August 24 had increased to 25 people, and 31 people were injured.